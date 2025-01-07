Chicago corn pulls back from 6-month peak, Argentina dryness caps losses

BEIJING: Chicago corn retreated on Tuesday after rallying to a six-month high in the last session, although a weaker dollar and concerns over dryness in key grower.

Brisk US corn, soy sales paces tempered by China’s absence

Argentina kept a floor below prices. Soybeans and wheat also fell, partly weighed down by a disappointing weekly export sales report released by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) last week.

Fundamentals