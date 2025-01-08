AIRLINK 212.00 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.17%)
Some Syria sanctions ‘could be lifted quickly’: French top diplomat

AFP Published 08 Jan, 2025 01:31pm
PARIS: Some sanctions against Syria “could be lifted quickly” following last month’s fall of Bashar al-Assad, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Wednesday.

“There are sanctions targeting Bashar al-Assad and the executioners of his regime, there is clearly no intention to lift these sanctions.

Then there are others which currently hinder access to humanitarian aid, which prevent the country’s recovery and these could be lifted quickly,“ Barrot told France Inter radio station.

