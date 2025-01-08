Punjab health minister heaps praise on CM

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that historic steps are being taken in the health sector under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The Chief Minister’s Dialysis Programme, Special Initiative for Transplant Programme and the Children’s Heart Surgery Programme are the flagship programmes of the Punjab government, Salman said, adding: “The Punjab Health Initiative Management Company has been made the executing agency to ensure the implementation of these three programmes.”

While addressing a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Punjab Health Insurance Management Company, the minister said that the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Programme is being successfully implemented.

During the meeting, formal approval was given to implement the Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Transplant. Formal approval was also given to implement the Chief Minister’s Dialysis Programme. A detailed review of the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Programme was also taken during the meeting.

