Satellite technology: Minister for aligning policies to global standards

ISLAMABAD: The Minister of State Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MoITT), Shaza Fatima Khawaja, emphasised the need for aligning policies with global standards to unlock satellite technology’s full potential for national growth.

The MoITT held a key meeting chaired by Minister of State, Fatima Khawaja, to review the progress on Starlink’s licencing and regulatory frameworks for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites.

The meeting was attended by Zarrar Hashim Khan, Secretary IT, Ministry of IT and Telecom, Azfar Manzoor, Special Secretary, Ministry of IT and Telecom, Amer Sarfaraz Ahmed, Chairman, Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board, Muhammad Yousuf Khan, Chairman, SUPARCO, Maj Gen Hafeezur Rehman (retired), Chairman, PTA and Jehanzeb Rahim, Member (Telecom), Ministry of IT and Telecom.

