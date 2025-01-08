AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
BOP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
FCCL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.44%)
FFL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.96%)
FLYNG 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.96%)
HUBC 132.49 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
HUMNL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
KOSM 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
MLCF 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.29%)
OGDC 218.38 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.26%)
PACE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
PAEL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 189.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.3%)
PRL 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.47%)
PTC 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
SEARL 103.96 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.11%)
SYM 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.84%)
TELE 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.12%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.96%)
TRG 69.18 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (7.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.64%)
YOUW 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
BR100 12,079 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.92%)
BR30 36,602 Increased By 19.8 (0.05%)
KSE100 116,053 Decreased By -202.4 (-0.17%)
KSE30 36,578 Decreased By -25.8 (-0.07%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-08

CS for upgrading Sindh’s tourism infrastructure

Recorder Report Published January 8, 2025 Updated January 8, 2025 08:03am

KARACHI: Chief Secretary Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah, presided over a meeting to discuss the development of prominent tourist destinations across the province.

The Chief Secretary highlighted the need for targeted efforts to upgrade Sindh’s tourism infrastructure. Discussions centred on comprehensive plans for Keenjher Lake, Haleji Lake, Gorakh Hill Resorts, and the globally renowned heritage site of Mohenjo Daro.

These sites, with their unique historical, cultural, and natural significance, hold immense potential to showcase Sindh as a diverse and attractive destination for travellers.

Keenjher Lake and Haleji Lake are set to be developed as eco-tourism hubs, offering water sports, guided tours, and conservation-focused activities to balance tourism with environmental preservation. At Gorakh Hill Station, plans include upgrading road access, expanding lodging options, and enhancing recreational activities to attract a wider audience to this scenic hill retreat.

Moen Jo Daro, a UNESCO World Heritage site and a centrepiece of the Indus Valley Civilization, remains a cornerstone of Sindh’s tourism potential.

The Chief Secretary during the meeting said that the government aims to enhance visitor facilities at the site, including the creation of a state-of-the-art visitor center, guided tours to increase global awareness of this archaeological marvel. Special attention will be given to preserving the site’s fragile structures while improving access and amenities for tourists. Sindh’s vast tourism potential extends beyond these locations, with the province offering a rich tapestry of cultural and natural attractions. Historical landmarks such as Makli Necropolis, Shah Jahan Mosque, Rani Kot and Kot Diji Fort, alongside natural wonders like the Thar Desert, Nagarparkar Landscape and Indus Delta, contribute to Sindh’s unique identity as a tourist destination.

A key objective of these initiatives is to create greater awareness and interest in Sindh’s rich tourism offerings.

The development of these sites will not only attract tourists but also serve to educate both domestic and international visitors about Sindh’s unique cultural heritage and natural beauty.

These efforts will highlight the province’s historical significance, ecological diversity, and vibrant cultural identity, positioning Sindh as a premier destination for travellers from around the world. Alongside Chief Secretary also emphasized to collaborate with the community and private sector to organize healthy activities like motorbike rally, desert safari train and other such initiatives.

Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah emphasized the critical role of tourism in driving economic growth, creating job opportunities, and fostering cultural exchange.

He directed the relevant departments to work collaboratively on implementing these projects and stressed the importance of promoting Sindh’s tourism potential through national and international platforms.

The Chief Secretary also instructed officials to prioritize sustainable tourism practices to ensure the long-term preservation of the province’s natural and cultural heritage. The Sindh government is committed to transforming the province into a premier destination for tourists, offering world-class facilities while maintaining its cultural and environmental integrity.

The meeting concluded with a firm resolve to expedite development plans and position Sindh as a leading contributor to Pakistan’s tourism sector.

The meeting was attended by the MD Green Tourism, Chairman Planning and Development Board Syed Najam Ahmed Shah, Secretary Culture Khair Muhammad Kalwar, and other senior officials, focused on transforming Sindh’s iconic sites into world-class tourist attractions, enhancing the province’s appeal to both domestic and international visitors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Asif Hyder Shah Chief Secretary Sindh tourism infrastructure tourist destinations

Comments

200 characters

CS for upgrading Sindh’s tourism infrastructure

Cabinet expansion now looms large

SC raises questions about army law scope

Court extends IK’s interim bail in 6 cases

Elahi indicted in corruption reference

SEZs: BOI approves land lease policy

EOBI commercially involved in JMC project

FBR tracks tax officials facing NAB proceedings

IR panel: No tax cases assigned to 535 lawyers by FBR in 2024

Sindh PA passes resolution against rising toll taxes

Many ministries, divisions not fully complying with categorical requirements: FAFEN

Read more stories