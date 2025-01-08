CS for upgrading Sindh’s tourism infrastructure

KARACHI: Chief Secretary Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah, presided over a meeting to discuss the development of prominent tourist destinations across the province.

The Chief Secretary highlighted the need for targeted efforts to upgrade Sindh’s tourism infrastructure. Discussions centred on comprehensive plans for Keenjher Lake, Haleji Lake, Gorakh Hill Resorts, and the globally renowned heritage site of Mohenjo Daro.

These sites, with their unique historical, cultural, and natural significance, hold immense potential to showcase Sindh as a diverse and attractive destination for travellers.

Keenjher Lake and Haleji Lake are set to be developed as eco-tourism hubs, offering water sports, guided tours, and conservation-focused activities to balance tourism with environmental preservation. At Gorakh Hill Station, plans include upgrading road access, expanding lodging options, and enhancing recreational activities to attract a wider audience to this scenic hill retreat.

Moen Jo Daro, a UNESCO World Heritage site and a centrepiece of the Indus Valley Civilization, remains a cornerstone of Sindh’s tourism potential.

The Chief Secretary during the meeting said that the government aims to enhance visitor facilities at the site, including the creation of a state-of-the-art visitor center, guided tours to increase global awareness of this archaeological marvel. Special attention will be given to preserving the site’s fragile structures while improving access and amenities for tourists. Sindh’s vast tourism potential extends beyond these locations, with the province offering a rich tapestry of cultural and natural attractions. Historical landmarks such as Makli Necropolis, Shah Jahan Mosque, Rani Kot and Kot Diji Fort, alongside natural wonders like the Thar Desert, Nagarparkar Landscape and Indus Delta, contribute to Sindh’s unique identity as a tourist destination.

A key objective of these initiatives is to create greater awareness and interest in Sindh’s rich tourism offerings.

The development of these sites will not only attract tourists but also serve to educate both domestic and international visitors about Sindh’s unique cultural heritage and natural beauty.

These efforts will highlight the province’s historical significance, ecological diversity, and vibrant cultural identity, positioning Sindh as a premier destination for travellers from around the world. Alongside Chief Secretary also emphasized to collaborate with the community and private sector to organize healthy activities like motorbike rally, desert safari train and other such initiatives.

Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah emphasized the critical role of tourism in driving economic growth, creating job opportunities, and fostering cultural exchange.

He directed the relevant departments to work collaboratively on implementing these projects and stressed the importance of promoting Sindh’s tourism potential through national and international platforms.

The Chief Secretary also instructed officials to prioritize sustainable tourism practices to ensure the long-term preservation of the province’s natural and cultural heritage. The Sindh government is committed to transforming the province into a premier destination for tourists, offering world-class facilities while maintaining its cultural and environmental integrity.

The meeting concluded with a firm resolve to expedite development plans and position Sindh as a leading contributor to Pakistan’s tourism sector.

The meeting was attended by the MD Green Tourism, Chairman Planning and Development Board Syed Najam Ahmed Shah, Secretary Culture Khair Muhammad Kalwar, and other senior officials, focused on transforming Sindh’s iconic sites into world-class tourist attractions, enhancing the province’s appeal to both domestic and international visitors.

