AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
BOP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
FCCL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.44%)
FFL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.96%)
FLYNG 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.96%)
HUBC 132.49 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
HUMNL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
KOSM 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
MLCF 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.29%)
OGDC 218.38 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.26%)
PACE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
PAEL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 189.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.3%)
PRL 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.47%)
PTC 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
SEARL 103.96 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.11%)
SYM 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.84%)
TELE 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.12%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.96%)
TRG 69.18 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (7.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.64%)
YOUW 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
BR100 12,079 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.92%)
BR30 36,602 Increased By 19.8 (0.05%)
KSE100 116,053 Decreased By -202.4 (-0.17%)
KSE30 36,578 Decreased By -25.8 (-0.07%)
Energy surge fuels European market gains amid mixed data

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2025 06:26am

FRANKFURT: European shares closed higher on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in the energy sector, while investors digested a slew of economic data that painted a mixed picture of the region’s economic health.

Europe’s premier index closed up 0.3% at 513.08 points, a level not seen in three weeks, as traders speculated on the implications of rising inflation and looming interest rate decisions.

The latest data showed an uptick in euro zone inflation for December — a development that, while expected, added a layer of intrigue to the economic narrative.

While the consensus remains that the European Central Bank is likely to proceed with interest rate cuts in January, in the markets the rate-sensitive real estate sector dropped 0.6%.

The construction & materials sector lost 0.4%.

The energy sector gained 0.8%, with Norwegian oil tanker group Frontline jumping 7.4%.

French consumer prices rose less than anticipated in December, while Swiss inflation fell again, fuelling expectations for more interest rate cuts by the Swiss National Bank.

As the European Central Bank’s Jan. 30 policy meeting moves closer, the week’s inflation data becomes a focal point for market watchers.

Germany, Europe’s economic powerhouse, reported a bigger-than-expected rise in annual inflation for December, while Spain’s economy minister confirmed that GDP growth remained steady in the fourth quarter.

“Today’s print chimes with our view that while inflation should moderate over the course of this year, we haven’t quite seen the back of it yet,” said HSBC analysts in a note.

“The ECB might have a small downside surprise to process by the time it meets on 30 January, but it seems likely it will stay cautious as more light is shed over the lingering elements of uncertainty.”

Retailers gained 0.4% as UK’s Next advanced 3.7%, after the clothing retailer lifted its annual profit outlook for the fourth time in six months.

Industrial goods and services gained 0.4%, boosted by a 9.6% rise in heavy machinery & vehicles supplier Kion Group . The company has partnered with Nvidia and IT services provider Accenture to optimise supply chains with AI technologies.

