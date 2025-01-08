AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
Markets Print 2025-01-08

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 08 Jan, 2025 06:26am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 97,894 tons of cargo comprising 83,481 Tons of import cargo and 14,413 Tons of export cargo during last 24 hrs. ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 83,481 comprised of 63,672 Tons of Containerized Cargo, 656 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 4,967 Tons of Di Ammonium Phosphate, 4,852 Tons of Soya Bean Seeds & 9,334 Tons of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 14,413 comprised of 14,163 Tons of Containerized Cargo& 250 Tons of Bulk Cargo.

There are seven ships namely Msc Lausanne Vi, Conship Uno, Independent Spirit, Crazy, Oocl Le Havre, Erlin & Kmtc Chennaiat at Karachi Port Trust.

Four ships namely Saeha Intrasia, Msc Desiree, CmaCgm Mendelssohn & Hafnia Executive sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

Total Cargo volume of 107,603 tonnes, comprising 35,549 tonnes imports cargo and 72,054 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,121 Containers (844 TEUs Imports &3,277 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There were 20 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Bitumen Kosai, Tivoli Park and Maersk Pittsburgh & another ship ‘MSC Laussane-VI’ scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Chemicals and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, EVTL and QICT respectively on today Tuesday 7th January, Meanwhile three more container ships, APL Mexico City, Maersk Cairo and X-press Anglesey are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday 8th January, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

