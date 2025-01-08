AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
BOP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
FCCL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.44%)
FFL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.96%)
FLYNG 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.96%)
HUBC 132.49 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
HUMNL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
KOSM 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
MLCF 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.29%)
OGDC 218.38 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.26%)
PACE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
PAEL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 189.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.3%)
PRL 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.47%)
PTC 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
SEARL 103.96 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.11%)
SYM 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.84%)
TELE 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.12%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.96%)
TRG 69.18 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (7.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.64%)
YOUW 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
BR100 12,079 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.92%)
BR30 36,602 Increased By 19.8 (0.05%)
KSE100 116,053 Decreased By -202.4 (-0.17%)
KSE30 36,578 Decreased By -25.8 (-0.07%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-08

Iron ore hits 7-week lows on rising China stockpile

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2025 06:26am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures hit seven-week lows on Tuesday, weighed down by rising stocks of the steelmaking ingredient and disappointment over a lack of further monetary stimulus in top consumer China.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trade 1.38% lower at 750 yuan ($102.38) a metric ton. Earlier in the session, the contract fell to its weakest level since Nov. 19 at 745.5 yuan.

The benchmark February iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.06% higher at $96.65 a ton, as of 0704 GMT. It hit its lowest level since Nov. 18 earlier in the day.

“Iron ore markets have been floored by... a week-on-week increase in arrivals of cargoes in Chinese waters, likely to amplify already burgeoning portside inventories,” said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities.

A protracted supply surplus in the domestic iron ore market will keep China’s prices for imported iron ore under pressure this year, Chinese consultancy Mysteel said in a note.

Global ore miners will continue to ramp up production while demand for the raw material among Chinese mills is likely to shrink further, Mysteel said.

Meanwhile, bullish traders who had been pricing in a year-end rate cut in China have now realised that the central bank may not act on rates till March, Widnell said.

The People’s Bank of China said on Friday it would strengthen monetary policy adjustments and cut banks’ reserve requirement ratios and interest rates at “an appropriate time”.

On Monday, concerns that US President-elect Donald Trump may impose higher tariffs on Chinese imports as Beijing attempts to revive the economy sent the yuan sliding and rattled Chinese stock markets.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE weakened, with coking coal and coke down 2.21% and 2.02%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange traded sideways. Rebar and hot-rolled coil dipped 0.83%, stainless steel edged up 0.47% and wire rod added 0.25%.

iron ore Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore hits 7-week lows on rising China stockpile

Cabinet expansion now looms large

SC raises questions about army law scope

Court extends IK’s interim bail in 6 cases

Elahi indicted in corruption reference

SEZs: BOI approves land lease policy

EOBI commercially involved in JMC project

FBR tracks tax officials facing NAB proceedings

IR panel: No tax cases assigned to 535 lawyers by FBR in 2024

PTI demands ‘unrestricted access’ to Imran Khan for meaningful talks with govt

Many ministries, divisions not fully complying with categorical requirements: FAFEN

Read more stories