AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
BOP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
FCCL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.44%)
FFL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.96%)
FLYNG 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.96%)
HUBC 132.49 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
HUMNL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
KOSM 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
MLCF 45.20 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.29%)
OGDC 218.38 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.26%)
PACE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
PAEL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 189.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.3%)
PRL 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.47%)
PTC 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
SEARL 103.96 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.11%)
SYM 19.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.84%)
TELE 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.12%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.96%)
TRG 69.18 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (7.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.64%)
YOUW 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
BR100 12,079 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.92%)
BR30 36,602 Increased By 19.8 (0.05%)
KSE100 116,053 Decreased By -202.4 (-0.17%)
KSE30 36,578 Decreased By -25.8 (-0.07%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Fitch flags concerns over ‘significant’ US fiscal policy challenges

AFP Published 08 Jan, 2025 12:21am

WASHINGTON: The United States is facing “significant” tax-and-spend challenges this year that are unlikely to be swiftly resolved by Congress, the ratings agency Fitch said Tuesday, flagging a recent “deterioration” in governance.

Congress has had frequent battles in recent years over the best way to tackle growing spending commitments, with lawmakers divided over whether to tax more, spend less, or do both at the same time.

That is unlikely to change with the return of President-elect Donald Trump, who pledged on the campaign trail to ring-fence spending on things like social security benefits while also promising to extend tax cuts due to expire at the end of the year.

Dollar headed for best week since November on US rates, economic outlook

The United States now faces “significant fiscal policy challenges in 2025 relating to the debt limit, appropriations, and tax cuts in the context of already large deficits and an increasing debt burden,” Fitch Ratings said in a statement.

“We believe it is unlikely that these will be resolved expeditiously because of long-standing weaknesses in the federal government’s budgetary process and a narrow Republican House majority,” it added.

Although Republicans will control both houses of Congress and the White House come inauguration day on January 20, they will hold only a razor-thin majority in the House, making it difficult to pass controversial decisions like raising the debt limit and finalizing appropriations.

“The absence of a unifying budget process and the forthcoming policy debate around additional tax cuts and spending adjustments amid a still-challenging political backdrop means that important decisions are likely to be reached on an ad hoc, issue-by-issue basis,” they continued.

The note said that the “base-case assumption” was, however, that issues would be resolved.

The situation, they added, underscores the United States’ “deterioration in governance on fiscal matters over recent years.”

Fitch US fiscal policy

Comments

200 characters

Fitch flags concerns over ‘significant’ US fiscal policy challenges

Rightsizing measures: govt to abolish 150,000 vacant posts, says Aurangzeb

UAE rolls over $2bn loan, agrees to provide additional investment: PM

Three soldiers martyred, 19 terrorists killed in KP operations: ISPR

Late buying helps KSE-100 Index minimise losses

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

‘Ineligible persons’: stock brokers urge Aurangzeb for consultation on Tax Law (Amendment) Act

Microsoft announces $3bn AI investment in India

Pakistan offers condolences over deadly earthquake in China

Quake in China’s Tibet kills 126 with tremors felt in Nepal, India

Oil prices rise as concerns grow over supply disruptions

Read more stories