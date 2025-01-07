AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
Germany pushes EU to ease sanctions on Syria

AFP Published January 7, 2025

BRUSSELS: Germany is pushing the EU to ease sanctions on Syria as western countries seek to build bridges with its new rulers, diplomats said Tuesday.

The 27-nation bloc had imposed wide-ranging sanctions on the government of ousted dictator Bashar al-Assad and broad swathes of the country’s economy during its civil war.

Berlin is now pressing to facilitate financial transactions with the government services, ease restrictions on the transfer of private capital, and possibly also end sanctions on the energy and aviation sectors, diplomats said.

New Syria foreign minister begins first visit to UAE: state media

Germany circulated its proposals after foreign minister Annalena Baerbock and her French counterpart became the top Western officials to visit Damascus since Assad’s toppling.

EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss the proposals at a meeting in Brussels on January 27, with any changes requiring the backing of all member states.

The German push comes as the United States on Monday said it was providing additional sanctions relief on some activities in Syria for the next six months to ease access to basic services.

The transitional government in Damascus has been lobbying to have sanctions lifted.

But the international community has been hesitant to roll back restrictions, with many countries waiting to see how the new authorities exercise their power before doing so.

The Islamist rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham headed by Syria’s new de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, which dominates the current government, officially remains under EU sanctions.

