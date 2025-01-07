AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
Pakistan

Pakistan offers condolences over deadly earthquake in China

  • Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari issue separate remarks expressing profound sadness and grief over the terrible death toll
BR Web Desk Published 07 Jan, 2025 05:01pm

Pakistan on Tuesday expressed heartfelt condolences over the tragic loss of lives caused by the earthquake in Xizang, according to the ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Pakistan offers its assistance to the Chinese government and people in their relief endeavours, the foreign office said in a statement.

Powerful earthquake kills nearly 100 in Tibet, rattles Nepal

“Our thoughts are with the injured and those who are still missing,” the foreign office said.

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake rocked the northern foothills of the Himalayas near one of Tibet’s holiest cities on Tuesday, Chinese authorities said, killing at least 95 people and shaking buildings in neighbouring Nepal, Bhutan and India.

The U.S. Geological Service put the quake’s magnitude at 7.1. At least 95 people were known to have been killed and 130 injured on the Tibetan side, China’s state-run television reported six hours later.

Both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari issued separate remarks expressing their profound sadness and grief over the terrible death toll and property devastation brought on by the earthquake in China’s Xizang area.

Powerful earthquake kills nearly 100 in Tibet, rattles Nepal

The president stated in a statement that Pakistan shares the grief of its Chinese brothers and sisters and stands with them during this trying time.

“The entire Pakistani nation is deeply saddened by the tragedy,” the premier wrote in a post on his X handle.

He noted that the victims, their families, and everyone impacted are in his thoughts and prayers.

