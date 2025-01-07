AIRLINK 210.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.03%)
BOP 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.25%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
FCCL 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.73%)
FFL 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.39%)
FLYNG 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.67%)
HUBC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.39%)
HUMNL 14.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.61%)
OGDC 218.10 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.13%)
PACE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWERPS 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PPL 188.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.32%)
PRL 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-4.54%)
PTC 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SEARL 103.61 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.23%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SSGC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.2%)
SYM 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.18%)
TELE 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.97%)
TPLP 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.52%)
TRG 68.05 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (5.55%)
WAVESAPP 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.75%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.03%)
YOUW 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
BR100 12,047 Decreased By -143.3 (-1.18%)
BR30 36,462 Decreased By -121.1 (-0.33%)
KSE100 115,931 Decreased By -323.8 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,492 Decreased By -111.4 (-0.3%)
Jan 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Turkiye auto sales rise 0.5% to record level in 2024, association says

Reuters Published 07 Jan, 2025 01:32pm

GDANSK: Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles hit a new record high in Turkiye in 2024, rising 0.5% to 1,238,509 vehicles, according to data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association on Tuesday.

Passenger car sales climbed 1.3% to 980,341 vehicles while light commercial vehicle sales dropped 2.7% to 258,168 units, the association said.

Turkiye auto sales rise 5.3% year-on-year in Nov, association says

In December, sales increased 7.3% year-on-year to 170,249, the association added.

Turkiye auto sales

Comments

200 characters

Turkiye auto sales rise 0.5% to record level in 2024, association says

Heavy selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 loses over 2,500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

‘Ineligible persons’: stock brokers urge Aurangzeb for consultation on Tax Law (Amendment) Act

Oil prices dip as demand optimism fades

Powerful earthquake kills nearly 100 in Tibet, rattles Nepal

Dost Steels Limited fails to resume operations amid financial challenges

UK politicians urge England to boycott Afghanistan match over treatment of women

Exim Bank’s revival top priority: Aurangzeb

Base effect, likely energy price hike: Inflation likely to surge in H2FY25

Downstream oil sector deregulation: OCAC refuses to endorse any future road map

Read more stories