Turkiye auto sales rise 0.5% to record level in 2024, association says

GDANSK: Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles hit a new record high in Turkiye in 2024, rising 0.5% to 1,238,509 vehicles, according to data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association on Tuesday.

Passenger car sales climbed 1.3% to 980,341 vehicles while light commercial vehicle sales dropped 2.7% to 258,168 units, the association said.

In December, sales increased 7.3% year-on-year to 170,249, the association added.