AIRLINK 210.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.46%)
BOP 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.25%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.48%)
FCCL 34.23 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.97%)
FFL 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
FLYNG 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.84%)
HUBC 132.26 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.66%)
HUMNL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
KEL 4.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
MLCF 44.87 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.54%)
OGDC 218.25 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.2%)
PACE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
PAEL 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.55%)
PIBTL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWERPS 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PPL 189.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.32%)
PRL 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-4.97%)
PTC 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SEARL 103.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SSGC 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-4.91%)
SYM 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.13%)
TELE 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.54%)
TPLP 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.44%)
TRG 69.50 Increased By ▲ 5.03 (7.8%)
WAVESAPP 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.03%)
YOUW 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
BR100 12,054 Decreased By -136.7 (-1.12%)
BR30 36,509 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.2%)
KSE100 115,839 Decreased By -416.4 (-0.36%)
KSE30 36,441 Decreased By -162.8 (-0.44%)
Jan 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s 10-year bond yield flat after firm auction

Reuters Published 07 Jan, 2025 01:30pm

TOKYO: Japan’s 10-year government bond (JGB) yield retreated from a session high and turned flat on Tuesday after an auction witnessed firm demand. The 10-year JGB yield rose to as high as 1.135% but was last flat at 1.125%.

“The yield tracked US Treasury yields higher earlier in the session but it retreated before the auction on expectations that the auction would attract investors,” said Miki Den, senior Japan rate strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The auction for 10-year JGBs was well-received, strategists said, with the tail - the gap between the lowest and average price - narrowing to 0.01 point from 0.05 point at the previous auction, a sign of strong demand. Yields on other maturities rose too, tracking US Treasury yields higher.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield hit the highest since May overnight while the 30-year yield posted a 14-month high, ahead of the Treasury’s auction of longer-dated debt over the next two days.

The two-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point (bp) to 0.63% and the five-year yield rose 0.5 bp to 0.785%.

Japan bonds set for weekly drop as PM Ishiba takes office

The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 bp to 1.92% and the 30-year JGB yield rose 1 bp to 2.315%.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 2.5 bps to 2.68%.

The yield rose sharper than those for others to reflect weak demand for that tenor, said Den.

Japan 10 year government bond

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s 10-year bond yield flat after firm auction

Heavy selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 loses over 2,500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

‘Ineligible persons’: stock brokers urge Aurangzeb for consultation on Tax Law (Amendment) Act

Oil prices dip as demand optimism fades

Powerful earthquake kills nearly 100 in Tibet, rattles Nepal

Dost Steels Limited fails to resume operations amid financial challenges

UK politicians urge England to boycott Afghanistan match over treatment of women

Exim Bank’s revival top priority: Aurangzeb

Base effect, likely energy price hike: Inflation likely to surge in H2FY25

Downstream oil sector deregulation: OCAC refuses to endorse any future road map

Read more stories