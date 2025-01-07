AIRLINK 217.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-07

Senior official of German embassy found dead

Recorder Report Published 07 Jan, 2025 05:55am

ISLAMABAD: A senior official of the German Embassy on Monday was found dead in his apartment in the Diplomatic Enclave in the limits of the Secretariat police station.

Police sources said that the body of Thomas Fielder, the second secretary at the German Embassy was found in his apartment. Police shifted the dead body to the hospital for a post-mortem and started further investigation.

They said that the German Embassy had also been informed about the initial details of the incident by the police. They revealed that Fielder’s room had been locked from the inside, and he had not attended his office for two consecutive days. His failure to respond to phone calls raised alarm among embassy staff, prompting them to contact the police.

Upon receiving the embassy’s call, police officers visited the apartment, broke down the door, and found Fielder’s body inside.

At this stage, the cause of death remains unclear and is pending further examination. However, initial investigations indicate that Fielder had previously experienced a minor heart attack, which could potentially be linked to his death.

Authorities are awaiting the detailed post-mortem report to determine the exact cause.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

