JUI-F and JI form ‘Ittehad-e-Ummat,’ announce major Palestine solidarity rally in Lahore

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman announced a joint platform, Ittehad-e-Ummat, during a press conference in Lahore on Monday. The alliance will debut with a mass rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on April 27 to express solidarity with Palestine, according to Aaj News.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman asserted that Palestine’s suffering demands a unified Muslim response.

He criticized Muslim rulers for their “criminal silence” and emphasized that jihad encompasses all resistance—geographic, financial, or political.

The JUI-F leader also reiterated his party’s stance on provincial autonomy, stressing that resources belong to local populations.

Meanwhile, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman noted that while JI and JUI-F differ on issues like the 26th Constitutional Amendment, they would collaborate on Palestine while maintaining independent political campaigns.

Both leaders urged the Islamic world to adopt a coherent stance, hoping Ittehad-e-Ummat would amplify global Muslim solidarity.