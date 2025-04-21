AIRLINK 180.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.67%)
Markets

Clover Pakistan mulls entry into oil marketing sector

BR Web Desk Published April 21, 2025 Updated April 21, 2025 08:47pm

Clover Pakistan Limited on Monday said it was mulling to explore investment opportunities in the oil marketing sector.

The company made the announcement in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“At a meeting of the Board of Directors of Clover Pakistan Limited (the “company”) held at 12:00pm on April 21, 2025 at the registered office of the company, the management had brought to the attention of the Board a potential opportunity to invest in/acquire an oil marketing company.

“In light of the same, the Board of Directors authorised/permitted the company to explore the viability/feasibility of potentially investing in/acquiring a company involved primarily in the business of oil marketing,” the notice read.

It did not mention the name of the oil marketing company.

The company further informed that it was also authorised to evaluate the source of funding for the same as well as appoint advisors, valuators and consultants for evaluating the feasibility of the investment/acquisition.

“The company has also been authorised to carry out due diligence and valuation, finalise the structure along with preparing necessary documents for consideration of the Board,” the notice said.

Clover Pakistan Limited (PSX: CLOV) was incorporated in Pakistan as a publicly listed company in 1986.

The company is engaged in the sale of consumer durables, food products, chemicals, and lubricants as well as the import of trade of gantry equipment air/oil filters, and other car care products.

Clover’s activities also include marketing, distribution, and post-sales support of office automation products, vending machines, fuel dispensers, and digital screens.

Clover Pakistan Limited oil marketing sector Clover Clover Pakistan

