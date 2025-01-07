Maryam distributes Honhar scholarship cheques

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif attended Honhar Scholarship Programme ceremony held at Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan.

During the ceremony, she put on a shawl which was gifted by the students. She sat among the female students, went to the participants and greeted them. A visually-impaired student presented the national anthem on the tune of a flute. She herself went to the stage, held the female student’s hand and brought her to her seat.

The Chief Minister expressed profound affection to the female students who recited the Holy Quran and Naat Sharif.

She distributed cheques among the female students who received Honhar scholarships. She commended each and every male and female student and expressed her affection to them. A smart and agile contingent of Punjab Police presented a salute to the recipients of Honhar scholarship. A special documentary on the Honhar Scholarship Programme was presented in the ceremony. Two students from Jhang and Muzaffargarh expressed their gratitude to the CM Punjab in Seraiki language.

Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat addressed the ceremony. At the end of the ceremony, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif mingled among the female students. She took selfies with the female students, interacted with them and remained among them for long.

