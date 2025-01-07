AIRLINK 217.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-07

Ramzan Sugar Mills case: Hearing against Shehbaz, Hamza now set for 13th

Recorder Report Published January 7, 2025 Updated January 7, 2025 06:47am

LAHORE: The proceedings before an anti-corruption court in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz was adjourned without any progress as the judge was not available.

The next hearing is now scheduled for January 13, when the lawyers of PM Shehbaz and Hamza would present their arguments on acquittal petitions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz was represented by his pleader Anwaar Hussain while Hamza Shehbaz skipped the hearing due to a back injury.

The counsel of Hamza submitted a request for a one-time exemption from personal appearance.

On October 17, an accountability court transferred the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference to the anti-corruption court due to lack of jurisdiction following amendments introduced in the National Accountability Ordinance 1999.

The NAB reference filed in 2018 alleged that Shehbaz Sharif being Chief Minister Punjab had issued a directive for the construction of a drain in district Chiniot primarily for the use of Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by his sons - Hamza and Suleman and caused a loss to national exchequer of rupees 213 million.

