Opinion Print 2025-01-07

Karachi: North Nazimabad’s crumbling streets

Published January 7, 2025 Updated January 7, 2025 07:08am

Once regarded as one of the city’s most desirable residential areas, North Nazimabad is now facing a severe decline in infrastructure quality, making life increasingly difficult for its residents. Over the past two years, and particularly in recent months, the situation has worsened drastically.

Broken roads and deep potholes now mar almost every street, creating hazardous conditions for vehicles and pedestrians alike. The recent installation of Sui gas pipelines has further exacerbated the issue, leaving behind an uneven and neglected landscape.

For those traveling by car or motorcycle, navigating the streets has become a difficult task. Senior citizens and pedestrians face even greater challenges, with the uneven terrain posing serious risks of injury.

Ambulances struggle to reach emergencies due to these roads’ woeful conditions, underscoring the dire need for immediate action.

Beyond the physical inconvenience, these issues have contributed to increased pollution, further degrading the quality of life in the area. The once-posh neighborhood now seems to be neglected, and its residents feel abandoned by the authorities responsible for maintaining its infrastructure.

I urge the concerned municipal authorities and relevant departments to prioritize the repair and restoration of North Nazimabad’s roads and streets. A prompt action is essential not only for the well-being of its current residents but also to restore the area’s reputation as a desirable place to live.

Muhammad Rohail Hassan (Karachi)

Karachi roads infrastructure North Nazimabad streets

