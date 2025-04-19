Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

Gold prices remained stable in Pakistan in line with no change in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola was unchanged at Rs349,700 on Saturday.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs299,811, unchanged from the previous close, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs300 to settle at Rs349,700.

The international rate of gold also declined on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,326 per ounce (with a premium of $20), unchanged from the previous close.

Meanwhile, silver price also remained stable at Rs3,417 per tola.