AIRLINK 181.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 94.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.22%)
FCCL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.92%)
HUBC 142.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
MLCF 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.44%)
OGDC 213.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.5%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PAEL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.13%)
PIAHCLA 18.28 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (6.96%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.82%)
POWER 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.82%)
PPL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.43%)
PRL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
PTC 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.92%)
SEARL 95.25 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (2.52%)
SSGC 42.32 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.65%)
SYM 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TRG 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Apr 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-19

PM celebrates 23pc surge in IT exports

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 19 Apr, 2025 05:45am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday celebrated a 23 per cent surge in the country’s Information Technology (IT) exports, which now stand at $2.828 billion for the first nine months of the current fiscal year.

Without acknowledging the mounting concerns of an increasingly disgruntled IT industry – where startups are openly threatening to relocate abroad due to what they see as stifling government policies – Sharif took to the podium to trumpet the sector’s gains.

He attributed the “impressive” export boost to the savvy entrepreneurial spirit of Pakistan’s IT professionals, who, despite the challenges, have managed to expand their reach not just in traditional markets, but into fresh, untapped territories.

$25bn IT exports target: PM directs authorities to boost the IT base

The country, already drawing the ire of the IT industry – particularly after the controversial installation of a multi-billion rupees’ firewall – saw the prime minister attempt to put a positive spin on matters.

He hailed the fact that IT sector entrepreneurs had managed to leverage government policies to not only secure their foothold in traditional markets but also expand into new, unexplored territories.

A high-spirited prime minister, in a statement that could almost be described as a victory lap, declared, “The 23 per cent uptick is a testament to both the government’s timely interventions and the relentless drive of our IT pioneers.”

“We are taking concrete steps to upskill our workforce and fuel the growth of IT exports,” he continued, painting a rosy picture of a future where the country’s digital footprint stretches far beyond its current confines.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IT sector IT industry IT exports PM Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan IT sector

Comments

200 characters

PM celebrates 23pc surge in IT exports

Rs664.62bn out of Rs1.1trn authorised under PSDP

4 GPPs ready switching to take-and-pay mode

Deal inked with IFC to accelerate e-mobility

Dar, SCO SG explore ways to boost ties

Shipping network welcomed: Pakistan, BD also seek air links resumption

World Bank seeks alteration in staff security mode of DHP

Sales tax, federal excise: FBR extends date of filing returns

IHC reserves verdict in fertiliser prices case

Japan to provide $3m to UNHCR to support Afghan refugees

Read more stories