Rs664.62bn out of Rs1.1trn authorised under PSDP

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has authorised a total of Rs664.62 billion (60.42 per cent) out of Rs1.1trillion budgeted allocation for development projects from July to March under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP)-2024-25.

Out of the total authorised/disbursed amount, the total amount spent so far on the development projects during the corresponding period stood at Rs399.372 billion, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

According to the Ministry of Finance’s notification, the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives authorised 15 percent funds for the first quarter, 20 percent for the second quarter, 25 percent for the third quarter, and 40 percent for the fourth quarter under the PSDP.

According to data available, the Planning Ministry authorised Rs494.982 billion for development projects of various federal ministries, divisions and other departments against Rs843.67 billion budgeted allocations while Rs293.986 billion has been spent on the projects from July to March for the financial year 2024-25.

The ministry authorised Rs169.64 billion out of Rs255.854 billion budgeted for the National Highways Authority (NHA) and Power Division (NTDC/PEPCO) for development projects while a total of Rs105.385 billion has been spent so far.

A total of Rs112.855 billion has been authorised out of Rs161.26 billion for development projects of the NHA and Rs56.75 billion out of Rs94.59 billion budgeted allocations for the power sector (NTDC/PEPCO) for the current fiscal year.

According to the data, a total of Rs101.76 billion out of Rs169.6 billion has been authorised for development projects of Water Resources Division while Rs51.84 billion has been spent. A total of Rs48.64 billion has been authorised out of Rs50.77 billion budgeted allocations for development projects for the Cabinet Division while Rs34.969 billion has been spent.

The ministry also authorised Rs156.598 billion out of Rs276.47 billion for provinces and Special Areas while Rs98.1 billion has been spent on the development projects.

A total of Rs41.669 billion out of Rs61.11 billion has been authorised for development projects of Higher Education Commission (HEC) while Rs20.225 billion has been spent so far. The ministry has authorised Rs8.374 billion out of Rs23.93 billion for the development projects of National Food Security and Research Division.

A total of Rs22 billion out of Rs35 billion has been authorised for development projects of Railway Division while Rs20.975 billion has been spent so far. The ministry also authorised Rs2.21 billion out of Rs6.3 billion for development projects of the Aviation Division, Rs2.91 billion for the Climate Change Division, Rs12.45 billion for the Federal Education and Professional Training Division, Rs414.4 million for States and Frontier Regions Division, Rs8.375 billion for Information Technology and Telecom Division and Rs2.21 billion for Information and Broadcasting Division.

The ministry also authorised Rs14.85 billion out of Rs24.75 billion for development projects of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, Rs5.232 billion out Rs8.72 billion budgeted allocation for the Interior Division, Rs3.23 billion for Defence Division, Rs2.1 billion for Defence Production Division, Rs7.5 billion for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division, Rs1.56 billion for Maritimes Affairs Division, Rs3.99 billion for Science and Technological Research Division and Rs2.13 billion for Finance Division, Rs1.95 billion for Petroleum Division.

Planning Ministry also authorised Rs254.80 million to the Ministry of Communications (other than NHA), Rs322.35 million for the Establishment Division, Rs4.109 billion to the Housing and Works Division, Rs62.40 million to the Human Rights Division, Rs1.207 billion to Inter Provincial Coordination Division, Rs558 million to the Law and Justice Division, Rs8.374 billion to the National Food Security and Research Division, Rs355.25 million to the National Heritage and Culture Division, Rs153.80 million to the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority, Rs175 million to the Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division, Rs5.817 billion to the Revenue Division and Rs3.989 billion to the Science and Technological Research etc.

