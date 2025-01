KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 24.565 billion and the number of lots traded was 21,426.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 9.775 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.794 billion), COTS (PKR 3.721 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.980 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.303 billion), Silver (PKR 1.227 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 753.567 million), Copper (PKR 436.591 million), SP 500 (PKR 292.211 million), DJ (PKR 203.063 million), Japan equity (PKR 33.064 million), Palladium (PKR 25.662 million), Brent (PKR 12.068 million) and Aluminum (PKR 6.259 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 51 lots amounting to PKR 122.891 million were traded.

