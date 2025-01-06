AIRLINK 217.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 10.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 34.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 131.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 222.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWERPS 12.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 193.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 43.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 26.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 107.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 45.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SYM 21.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 67.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,191 Decreased By -205.8 (-1.66%)
BR30 36,583 Decreased By -764.3 (-2.05%)
KSE100 116,255 Decreased By -1331.9 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,603 Decreased By -461.7 (-1.25%)
Jan 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Egypt’s non-oil private sector contracts in December as cost pressures rise, PMI shows

Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2025 12:27pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

CAIRO: Operating conditions in Egypt’s non-oil private sector deteriorated in December, with output and new orders falling at the sharpest rates in eight months amid rising cost pressures, S&P Global reported on Monday.

The headline S&P Global Egypt Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped to 48.1 in December from 49.2 in November, its fourth consecutive month of contraction.

A reading below 50 indicates a decline in activity. The downturn was attributed to subdued client demand and increased inflationary pressures, exacerbated by a weakening Egyptian pound against the US dollar.

“The latest Egypt PMI data showed that the non-oil private sector’s anticipated recovery is unlikely to be without its setbacks in 2025,” said David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Businesses faced higher prices and a slump in demand, leading to the fastest decline in operating conditions since last April, he added.

Employment levels fell for the second month in a row, although the reduction was slight.

Rising salary costs, linked to cost-of-living challenges, contributed to the decline in job numbers. Input cost inflation accelerated, driven by higher material prices and an appreciating US dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector keeps growing solidly in December, PMI shows

Despite this, firms were less inclined to raise their own charges, tightening margins to maintain orders. Non-oil companies were more optimistic about future activity, hoping for improved domestic and geopolitical conditions in 2025.

The future output sub-index rose to 53.8 from 50.5 in November.

Concerns about exchange rate volatility and price instability, however, could temper demand in the near term.

Comments

200 characters

Egypt’s non-oil private sector contracts in December as cost pressures rise, PMI shows

H1 textile exports grow 10pc YoY

£190mn case: verdict to be announced on January 13

Engro Holdings appoints Abdul Samad Dawood as CEO

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

KE stunned as its five projects remain out of IGCEP

CM Punjab launches solar panel scheme

Pakistan’s Symmetry Group partners with UAE’s Aleph Holdings, eyes $5mn revenue

Gold price per tola decreases Rs700 in Pakistan

PPP says govt cannot last without its support

Unrecognised educational institutions: FTO to file report to president on tax affairs

Read more stories