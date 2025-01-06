AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-06

Kashmir ‘Right to self-determination day’ marked

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 06 Jan, 2025 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: The resolution of Kashmir issue through a plebiscite in line with the United Nations resolutions is crucial for achieving peace in the region.

This was stressed upon by Pakistan’s top functionaries in connection with Kashmir Right to Self-Determination Day observed on Sunday.

In their separate message on the occasion, President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan would “continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to the valiant Kashmiri people in their just struggle for inalienable right to self-determination.”

India has been denying right to self-determination to the people of the Indian Occupied Kashmir for over seven decades and subjecting them to oppression, violence, and systemic brutalities, the president said in a statement.

It is high time for the international community, including the United Nations, to live up to their promises and take meaningful measures, a statement from the PM Shebaz sharif said.

Moreover, Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Rana Qasim Noon said, resolving the Kashmir issue through a plebiscite in line with the UN Security Council’s resolutions is crucial for achieving peace in the region.

“On 5 January 1949, the United Nations Security Council recognised the Kashmiris right to self-determination, by adopting a resolution endorsing their right to decide their future through a referendum. The Kashmiris have been striving for their right to self-determination for over seven decades, with innocent children, women, and elders making immense sacrifices in this pursuit,” he said in a statement.

“The Kashmiri people will persist in their struggle until they secure their right to self-determination,” the statement added.

Noon urged the UN to ensure the implementation of resolutions concerning the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

