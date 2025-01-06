Life-saving role during Hajj 2024: Pakistani nominated for prestigious Indian Civil Award

ISLAMABAD: In an exemplary display of humanity and bravery, a Pakistani national Asif Bashir has been nominated for a prestigious Indian Civil Award due to his life-saving efforts during the Hajj 2024.

In a state of commotion, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif upon receiving information sought a detailed inquiry report from the Foreign Office and Ministry of Religious Affairs with regard to the Mina incident.

The PM has expressed a keen interest in understanding the circumstances surrounding this incident and the recognition it has garnered internationally, read an official letter written by SAPM Tariq Fatimi.

According to details, during the last year’s Hajj, amidst the sizzling and scorching temperature in Mina, Pakistani citizen Bashir voluntarily conducted a rescue mission where he himself carried and saved 44 individuals including 24 Indian nationals from succumbing to the extreme hot weather, the letter pointed out.

Indian government not only recognised his extraordinary human service but has also been invited him to receive an award on January 26, 2025. The Indian government move has also captured the attention of Asif Bashir’s home country (Pakistan).

As per the letter, the PM has directed to furnish inquiry reports from both the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Foreign Office. The PM wish to know if the Hajj Office in Saudi Arabia or any of its officers were aware of Asif Bashir’s heroic actions, SAPM letter said, emphasising that whether Foreign Office received any report by the Pakistani Ambassador or Embassy in Riyadh or the Consul General in Jeddah about the horrific incident and heroic actions of Pakistani citizen.

Both the ministries have been given until the end of this week to compile and submit detailed reports on the incident coupled with recommendations on whether Asif Bashir should be considered for official recognition by the Government of Pakistan for his remarkable service.

Asif Bashir, physically carrying pilgrims on his shoulders to safety when ambulances were not immediately available there. Sources said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wants to acknowledge and honour the commendable done by Asif Bashir before awarding Indian award.

