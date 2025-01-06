Uraan Pakistan to lead country towards progress: Ahsan

NAROWAL: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal says ‘Uraan Pakistan’ Program will lead the country towards development and prosperity.

Speaking at a function in Narowal Sunday, The Planning Minister said Pakistan is moving forward on the path of economic stability under leadership of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Ahsan Iqbal said after a long time, Pakistan is all set to embark on the journey of development once again and five year home grown economic initiative has been designed to achieve all goals.

He further said that if stability and continuity in policies is ensured, Pakistan can emerge as the fastest-developing economies in the world. He said that the politics of hatred and violence is a major obstacle in nation’s development.

Ahsan Iqbal stressed that Pakistan needs stability and continuity rather than sit-ins and protests.

He said that the slogan of ‘Naya Pakistan’ misled the people and the regime under the PTI founder caused instability in the country and derailed economy.

Ahsan Iqbal assailed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying no development projects were completed during the party’s “blackest” era.

Iqbal said, “All of the development projects that were meant to uplift the masses were closed during the PTI-led government’s tenure.”

Iqbal rued, “No idea where the budget went and to where it was spent.” “The country witnessed no stability during the PTI founder’s tenure,” he said.

He expressed optimism about the country’s present situation, saying, “Now the country is once again ready to witness prosperity.”

Earlier, Iqbal said that now, there will be no room for anarchy to prevail again in the country.

Expressing his thoughts, Iqbal stated, “No country is richer than Pakistan, but anarchy, unrest, and political instability have let the country down.”

“There is no margin to do the negative experiment in the country,” said Iqbal.

The minister labelled the “Uraan Pakistan” initiative as the “game-changer” for the country.

Stressing the need for embracing the unity in the country, Iqbal said, “Everybody needs to get united to give the country’s economy a new takeoff.” He acknowledged that the country had a vast wealth of resources.