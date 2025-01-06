PU appoints Dr Shabbir as Director Sports

LAHORE: Dr. Shabbir Sarwar has assumed the charge of the office of Punjab University Director Sports with the commitment to take varsity sports to new heights as per vision of Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ali.

Dr. Shabbir Sarwar has experience of organizing All Pakistan National Sports Competitions funded by the Higher Education Commission. In the years 1994 as a sportsman he represented FC College in Badminton competitions. He has vast administrative experience of working as In-Charge PU TV Centre, PU Director Planning and Development, Chairman Hall Council and Public Relations Officer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025