Saim Ayub ruled out of second South Africa Test after ankle injury

Young Pakistan opener Saim Ayub has been ruled out of the remained of the Cape Town Test after suffering an ankle injury.

Ayub was stretchered off the pitch in the seventh over of the match after he twisted his ankle while diving to stop the ball from reaching the boundary.

Despite prolonged treatment, Saim was unable to put any weight on his right ankle and was later taken to the hospital for scans.

After the day’s play, the PCB confirmed that he would play no further part in the match.

“Saim underwent scans and MRI and his reports have been sent to London for further advice on the treatment and time away from competitive cricket,” the cricket board said.

Ayub, a rising star, has been Pakistan’s best batter in the ongoing South Africa series.

He scored an unbeaten 98 in the T20I series and was Man of the Series with two centuries in the three-match ODI series that Pakistan won 3-0.