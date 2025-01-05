Alhamra hosts classical music evening

LAHORE: Alhamra Arts Council set the stage for a vibrant evening of classical music, celebrating the richness of eastern melodies. The event featured renowned vocalist Ghulam Abbas as the guest of honour, warmly received with a bouquet by Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed and Executive Director Tauqeer Haider Kazmi.

The highlight of the evening was the exceptional performances by instructors and emerging artists from the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts. Well-regarded Sitar and Tabla maestros Ustad Saleem and Shahid Ali Khan captivated the audience with their masterful renditions. World-renowned sarangi player Zohaib Hassan added an enchanting touch, leaving the audience spellbound with his unparalleled artistry.

