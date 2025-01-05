Post-arrest bail plea of Qureshi adjourned till 21st

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of post-arrest bail petition of PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in six May 9 riots cases due to unavailability of his lead counsel.

A lawyer told the court that the lead counsel was not available to present arguments on the bail pleas. He asked the court to adjourn the hearing and court postponed the proceedings till January 21.

Qureshi sought bail in cases including attacking Shadman police station and torching police vehicles near the corps commander’s house.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025