Editorials Print 2025-01-05

Reflecting on the 2004 tsunami

Published 05 Jan, 2025 02:45am

EDITORIAL: Two decades after the 2004 tsunami devastated coastal communities across 14 countries and killed over 230,000 people, we must not only commemorate the lives lost but also critically examine the lessons learned and assess our readiness to face such calamities in the future.

Triggered by a 9.1 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Sumatra, the tsunami unfolded as one of the deadliest natural disasters in modern history. And nobody needs to be reminded how it exposed the fragility of human systems against nature’s fury.

In the aftermath of the 2004 disaster, the global community acted with unprecedented urgency to establish systems that could prevent similar tragedies. The Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System (IOTWMS), launched in 2005, was a landmark achievement, introducing seismic monitoring, ocean-based sensors, and rapid communication protocols.

Regional collaboration improved, with countries committing to sharing real-time data to provide timely warnings. Public education campaigns aimed at building awareness also empowered vulnerable communities to respond more effectively to early warnings.

However, despite these advances, significant gaps remain. Tsunami detection technology has advanced, no doubt, yet the effectiveness of early warning systems depends on rapid communication to populations most at risk. In rural or underdeveloped areas, poor infrastructure and limited internet access still impede timely dissemination of alerts. Additionally, evacuation routes in many high-risk zones remain underdeveloped, leaving coastal populations vulnerable to a swift-moving crisis.

Climate change also adds another layer of complexity. Rising sea levels and the increasing frequency of extreme weather events have heightened the risks of coastal disasters, underscoring the need for integrated disaster management systems that account for multiple hazards simultaneously. Furthermore, urbanisation along coastlines has amplified the stakes, with millions more people now living in areas prone to tsunamis.

Stakeholders must realise that preparedness is not just about technology but also about governance and equity. Governments must prioritise funding for disaster resilience, particularly for marginalised communities. Early warning systems are effective only if every individual can act on them, and that requires education, trust in authorities, and robust evacuation planning.

The legacy of the 2004 tsunami is a sobering reminder of nature’s power and humanity’s shared vulnerability. As we remember those lost, we must ensure that their memory drives a global commitment to preparedness, resilience, and the protection of future generations.

Let’s not forget that the victims of natural disasters don’t include just the dead, wounded and displaced. Such events also devastate economies and the aftershocks continue to hurt lives and livelihoods well into the future.

That makes it even more important to learn the right kind of lessons. Early warning systems will only deliver results when they are able to work at the right places at the right time. And, despite all the work since the last tsunami, it seems a lot still remains to be done.

The most important lesson of the 2004 tsunami was how it caused devastation across many countries. That ought to suffice to make everybody realise that meeting such threats in future will require collaboration across the board; and across borders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

