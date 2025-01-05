Installation of back-up batteries: HCSTSI assails PTCL’s failure

HYDERABAD: President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, strongly condemned PTCL’s failure to fulfill its basic responsibilities in Hyderabad.

He highlighted that PTCL’s negligence in installing backup batteries in key areas such as Hirabad, Anaj Mandi, Tower Market and other parts of the city, along with its complete reliance on HESCO’s electricity supply, is creating unbearable difficulties for the citizens.

He stated that Hyderabad faces over 10 hours of scheduled load-shedding daily by HESCO, during which PTCL’s internet services remain non-functional.

This situation is severely affecting not only the business community but also students, food delivery services, courier companies, freelancers and other service sectors.

HCSTSI President emphasized that PTCL’s inefficiency is not only damaging e-commerce and digital businesses but also making online education and research work impossible for students. In today’s modern era, internet access has become a basic necessity. However, PTCL’s irresponsible behavior is depriving citizens of this essential service.

He called on PTCL’s management to immediately install backup batteries in all affected areas to ensure internet connectivity during power outages. Additionally, he appealed to the government to take notice of PTCL’s negligence, as it is negatively impacting both the national economy and the public, a situation that can no longer be tolerated.

