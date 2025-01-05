AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.04%)
FFL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
FLYNG 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.99%)
HUBC 131.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.07%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
MLCF 45.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.29%)
OGDC 222.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.53%)
PACE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PAEL 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.23 (-2.64%)
PRL 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.2%)
PTC 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.77%)
SEARL 107.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.86%)
SYM 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.02%)
TELE 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.52%)
TPLP 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.28%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.03%)
YOUW 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-05

Installation of back-up batteries: HCSTSI assails PTCL’s failure

Recorder Report Published 05 Jan, 2025 02:45am

HYDERABAD: President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, strongly condemned PTCL’s failure to fulfill its basic responsibilities in Hyderabad.

He highlighted that PTCL’s negligence in installing backup batteries in key areas such as Hirabad, Anaj Mandi, Tower Market and other parts of the city, along with its complete reliance on HESCO’s electricity supply, is creating unbearable difficulties for the citizens.

He stated that Hyderabad faces over 10 hours of scheduled load-shedding daily by HESCO, during which PTCL’s internet services remain non-functional.

This situation is severely affecting not only the business community but also students, food delivery services, courier companies, freelancers and other service sectors.

HCSTSI President emphasized that PTCL’s inefficiency is not only damaging e-commerce and digital businesses but also making online education and research work impossible for students. In today’s modern era, internet access has become a basic necessity. However, PTCL’s irresponsible behavior is depriving citizens of this essential service.

He called on PTCL’s management to immediately install backup batteries in all affected areas to ensure internet connectivity during power outages. Additionally, he appealed to the government to take notice of PTCL’s negligence, as it is negatively impacting both the national economy and the public, a situation that can no longer be tolerated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ptcl HESCO Electricity Supply HCSTSI Muhammad Saleem Memon

Comments

200 characters

Installation of back-up batteries: HCSTSI assails PTCL’s failure

Over Rs1trn pension bill ‘sparks reforms’: Schehzad

Ahsan says govt believes in its ‘economic agenda’

Gwadar coal-fired power project in limbo over tariff dispute

Privacy of taxpayers’ data: FBR fails to defend a case before FTO

Kurram: DC among 6 injured in gun attack

PTI leader assails govt over internet disruptions

Jan-Nov 2024: 28.43m mobile handsets locally manufactured/ assembled

DC not authorised to seal petrol pumps: LHC

Rescue 1122: Sindh CM launches Rescue 1122’s new highway operations

Quetta PA: Re-polling for PB-45 in 15 stations today

Read more stories