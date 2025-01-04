AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
Dar to visit Dhaka next month

Naveed Siddiqui Published January 4, 2025

ISLAMABAD: In a major thaw, Pakistan and Bangladesh are set to start a new era of bilateral relationship after strained ties during ousted Premier Sheikh Hasina Wajid’s regime, as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar is scheduled to embark upon a crucial visit to Dhaka in the first week of February.

Dar has announced that he will travel to Dhaka in the first week of February on his return from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

He will undertake his important visit to Malaysia from 3-5 February. He told reporters that he will visit Dhaka on his return from Kuala Lumpur and meet new leadership of Bangladesh to kick start new era of bilateral relationship.

Dar’s upcoming visit will mark a significant milestone in Pakistan-Bangladesh relations. The Foreign Ministry revealed that this will be the first ever visit by a Pakistani foreign minister since 2012.

Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to expand bilateral ties

The ties between the two nations are improving with every passing day since the ouster of pro-India Sheikh Hasina Wajid from power as a result of students’ movement in August 2024.

Dar disclosed that his visit will be taking place at the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterpart. Bangladesh Chief Executive Dr Muhammad Yunus has also accepted Pakistan’s invitation to pay his official visit to Pakistan on mutually-agreed dates.

Hina Rabbani Khar was the last Pakistani foreign minister to visit Bangladesh in 2012, when she extended an invitation to then Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina Wajid to visit Islamabad.

Both Islamabad and Dhaka have engaged in high-level exchanges, lifted trade barriers, and initiated direct sea trade, leading to a significant increase in mutual trade.

Dar described Bangladesh as a “brother country” and assured Pakistan’s commitment to supporting Dhaka. Bangladesh had earlier restored admissions for Pakistani students in Dhaka University and also waived off security checking for Pakistani students on airport and shipments on ports.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Bangladesh chief executive met on the sidelines of D-8 Summit in Cairo last month (December) and agreed upon to further bolster bilateral ties.

