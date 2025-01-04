ATC grants bail to 250 PTI workers in various cases

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (Court) has granted bail to 250 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers nominated in different cases that were registered following PTI’s November 24 protest.

ATC judge Abual Muhammad Hasnat Zulqarnain, while announcing its reserved judgment, approved the bail applications of 250 PTI workers against surety bonds of Rs 5,000 each. The court rejected the bail pleas of the other 150 workers. The accused were nominated in 13 different cases registered in 10 police stations.

Defence counsels - Sardar Masroof, Anser Kiyani, Qamar Ayanat Raja, Agha Syed Faisal and prosecutor Javed Naveed as well as Zahid Asif appeared before the court.

The court granted bail to 18 workers nominated in a case registered at Bani Gala police station, 43 in a case registered at Kohsar police station, nine accused nominated in a case at Shehzad Town police station and 17 persons nominated in a case registered at Noon police station.

Furthermore, the court also granted bail to 70 PTI workers nominated in a case registered at Aabpara police station, 30 workers nominated in a case registered at the Industrial Area police station, 13 nominated in a case in Margalla police station, 10 nominated in a case registered at the Secretariat police station, 25 persons nominated in a case at Sihala and 30 at Shams Colony police station.

During the hearing, the defence counsel, Ansar Kiyani, said that the police had arrested not a single accused from the protest site. Police have taken into custody mostly Pashtuns, he said, adding that police said that the accused resorted to indiscriminate firing but neither they recovered bullet casings nor any police personnel was injured on the occasion.

He requested the court to approve bail applications of all accused.

The prosecutor said that police have not arrested any innocent person. Despite the imposition of Section 144 in the federal capital, the political party staged the protest, he said, adding that recovery had been made from two accused who are on physical remand. He requested the court to reject the post-arrest bail petitions of all the accused.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025