AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.04%)
FFL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
FLYNG 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.99%)
HUBC 131.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.07%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
MLCF 45.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.29%)
OGDC 222.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.53%)
PACE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PAEL 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.23 (-2.64%)
PRL 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.2%)
PTC 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.77%)
SEARL 107.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.86%)
SYM 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.02%)
TELE 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.52%)
TPLP 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.28%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.03%)
YOUW 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Auto leads Indian shares to 2nd consecutive weekly rise

Reuters Published January 4, 2025 Updated January 4, 2025 08:10am

MUMBAI: India’s benchmark indexes logged a second consecutive weekly rise on Friday, led by auto stocks that gained on the back of upbeat monthly sales data.

However, financials and IT stocks dragged the blue-chip indexes lower on the day, with the Nifty 50 shedding 0.76% to 24,004.75 points and the BSE Sensex falling 0.9% to 79,223.11.

The indexes rose about 1% this week, mirroring last week’s move.

The benchmarks rose about 8.5% in 2024, the least among major global peers, as a moderation in corporate earnings and an exodus of foreign funds weighed.

Ten of the 13 major sectors advanced this week, with auto gaining about 4% to be the top sectoral gainer by percentage.

Royal Enfield motorcycle maker Eicher Motors jumped nearly 9% this week, while car maker Maruti Suzuki and peer Mahindra & Mahindra advanced 9.1% and 4.6%, respectively, helped by upbeat sales in December.

Upstream oil company ONGC rose 9.3%, tracking crude oil prices and leading the oil and gas index 3.4% higher.

The broader, more domestically focussed smallcaps and midcaps rose 1.5% and 1.7%, respectively, this week.

