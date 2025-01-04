Bilawal pays homage to Salmaan Taseer

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tribute to Salmaan Taseer on his martyrdom anniversary, honouring his unwavering courage and steadfast commitment to justice and human rights.

In a statement issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP said, “Shaheed Salmaan Taseer stood resolutely against intolerance and extremism, choosing the path of truth and bravery even at the ultimate cost of his life. His legacy is a powerful reminder that truth and righteousness can never be silenced.”

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterated that the Pakistan Peoples Party remains dedicated to upholding Shaheed Salmaan Taseer’s vision of a society built on harmony, tolerance, and mutual respect.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025