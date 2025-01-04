Punjab seeks proposals to revive cotton cultivation

LAHORE: Suggestions have been sought from stakeholders and an action plan will be finalized to promote cotton cultivation in Punjab accordingly.

These views were expressed by Secretary Agriculture, Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo while presiding over a meeting at Agriculture House, Lahore, to devise a cotton strategy.

He stated that early sowing of cotton results in higher per-acre yield. Maximum land will be brought under early cotton cultivation, and only approved high-yielding cotton varieties will be sown. He further emphasized that February and March are the most suitable months for early cotton cultivation.

At the village and union council levels, unused land will be prioritized for early cotton sowing. Lands vacated after harvesting oilseed crops will also be utilized for early cotton cultivation. Additionally, early cotton will be sown in between potatoes and sugarcane crops in unutilized areas.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Task Force Punjab Muhammad Shabbir Ahmed Khan, Agricultural Consultant Dr. Anjum Ali, and Directors General of Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, and Dr. Abdul Qayyum, among other officials.

