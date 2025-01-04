AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.04%)
FFL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
FLYNG 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.99%)
HUBC 131.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.07%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
MLCF 45.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.29%)
OGDC 222.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.53%)
PACE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PAEL 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.23 (-2.64%)
PRL 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.2%)
PTC 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.77%)
SEARL 107.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.86%)
SYM 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.02%)
TELE 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.52%)
TPLP 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.28%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.03%)
YOUW 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-04

VC SAU announces establishment of bio-saline center

Recorder Report Published 04 Jan, 2025 06:30am

HYDERABAD: The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, Dr. Fateh Marri, highlighted that 35% of Pakistan’s land is affected by salinity.

He announced the establishment of a Bio-Saline Center aimed at developing strategies for the adaptation and productive utilization of saline-affected lands. He stressed the importance of innovative approaches to rehabilitate degraded lands, ensuring their optimal use for agricultural and environmental sustainability.

Speaking at the project completion report ceremony for “Adopting to Salinity in the Southern Indus Basin,” Dr. Marri highlighted the project’s achievements. Funded by the Australian Center for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR), the initiative was executed in collaboration with Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro, Agriculture Research Sindh, and SIDA in Deh Reti Shoro, Taluka Bulri Shah Karim, District Tando Muhammad Khan.

Dr. Marri pointed out that 6.3 million hectares of land in Pakistan suffer from salinity and water-logging, stressing the need to implement innovative agricultural practices. He shared that SAU is actively engaging with international organizations to enhance agricultural and irrigation efficiency through significant projects. He further elaborated on a water management plan developed by the university and its partners. The plan includes monitoring water discharge at the head regulators of 14 canals, analyzing its agricultural usage, and assessing water productivity.

Dr. Inayatullah Rajper, Dean of the Faculty of Crop Production and the project’s focal person, detailed the experimental work carried out on saline-affected farmland owned by Dr. Shakeel Ahmed Chatha near Bulri Shah Karim. Research involved 26 species of trees and plants, with successful cultivation of Khirol, Chiku, Conocarpus, Sukh Chain, and Eucalyptus. These species have demonstrated potential to reduce soil salinity, paving the way for the development of forests or orchards on degraded lands.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri SIDA

Comments

200 characters

VC SAU announces establishment of bio-saline center

Govt plans to set up 100MW solar project in GB

PSW unifies 7 large govt entities for data sharing

Reverse repo purchase, OMO: SBP pumps Rs2.43trn into the market

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.26pc

Dar to visit Dhaka next month

Dhaka Int’l Trade Fair: 16-member team of businesspeople to take part

Chengdu official says will make $700m investment in Punjab

CJP calls JCP meeting for high courts judges’ appointment

Removal of obstacles from Red Line BRT project: Sharjeel sets strict deadline of five days

NA body concerned at delay in implementation of NHA’s projects

Read more stories