AGL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.8%)
AIRLINK 218.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-1.97%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
DCL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.76%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.49%)
DGKC 102.11 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.36%)
FCCL 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-5.72%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.35%)
HASCOL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.64%)
HUBC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.89%)
KOSM 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
MLCF 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-4.94%)
NBP 66.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.38%)
OGDC 223.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.11%)
PAEL 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PIBTL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 194.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.24 (-2.14%)
PRL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.98%)
PTC 26.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
SEARL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.8%)
TELE 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.61%)
TOMCL 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TPLP 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.47%)
TREET 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.07%)
TRG 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.11%)
UNITY 33.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 03, 2025
Markets

Auto leads Indian shares to 2nd consecutive weekly rise

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2025 04:42pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes logged a second consecutive weekly rise on Friday, led by auto stocks that gained on the back of upbeat monthly sales data.

However, financials and IT stocks dragged the blue-chip indexes lower on the day, with the Nifty 50 shedding 0.76% to 24,004.75 points and the BSE Sensex falling 0.9% to 79,223.11.

The indexes rose about 1% this week, mirroring last week’s move.

The benchmarks rose about 8.5% in 2024, the least among major global peers, as a moderation in corporate earnings and an exodus of foreign funds weighed.

Ten of the 13 major sectors advanced this week, with auto gaining about 4% to be the top sectoral gainer by percentage.

Royal Enfield motorcycle maker Eicher Motors jumped nearly 9% this week, while car maker Maruti Suzuki and peer Mahindra & Mahindra advanced 9.1% and 4.6%, respectively, helped by upbeat sales in December.

Upstream oil company ONGC rose 9.3%, tracking crude oil prices and leading the oil and gas index 3.4% higher.

IT and financials weigh on Indian benchmarks

The broader, more domestically focussed smallcaps and midcaps rose 1.5% and 1.7%, respectively, this week.

Indian companies’ earnings that kick off next week will be crucial going ahead, analysts said.

“Among all the big themes including U.S. policy and union budget, the earnings will be crucial in shaping the performance of domestic equities in the near term,” said Ankita Pathak, chief macro and global strategist at Ionic Wealth.

On the day, HDFC Bank, the heaviest stock in India’s benchmark indexes, fell 2.5% after CLSA removed the top private lender from its India focus portfolio and cut its stance on banks to “equalweight” from “overweight”.

The Nifty financial services index fell 1.1% while IT stocks dropped 1.4%.

