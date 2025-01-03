AGL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.8%)
AIRLINK 218.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-1.97%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
DCL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.76%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.49%)
DGKC 102.11 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.36%)
FCCL 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-5.72%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.35%)
HASCOL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.64%)
HUBC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.89%)
KOSM 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
MLCF 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-4.94%)
NBP 66.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.38%)
OGDC 223.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.11%)
PAEL 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PIBTL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 194.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.24 (-2.14%)
PRL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.98%)
PTC 26.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
SEARL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.8%)
TELE 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.61%)
TOMCL 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TPLP 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.47%)
TREET 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.07%)
TRG 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.11%)
UNITY 33.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand eases in choppy trading

  • The rand traded at 18.7775 against the dollar
Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2025 03:24pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand eased on Friday amid choppy trading after starting the year on a strong note.

At 1006 GMT, the rand traded at 18.7775 against the dollar, about 0.3% weaker than its previous close.

After a volatile end to 2024, the rand closed about 0.8% higher on Thursday.

South African rand stable after big losses, mining data ahead

Investor focus will turn towards S&P Global on Monday, which will release its whole-economy purchasing managers’ index (PMI) survey, shedding light on business conditions in Africa’s most industrialised economy in December. On the stock market, the Top-40 index was up about 0.2%.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker, with the yield up 1.5 basis points to 9.035%.

South African rand

Comments

200 characters

South African rand eases in choppy trading

National interest is supreme: PM Shehbaz vows united front against terrorism

Stocks rebound on late-session buying, KSE-100 closes 467 points higher

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Cotton arrival in Pakistan slumps sharply in December 2024

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,200 in Pakistan

Rickelton reaches 50 as South Africa 72-3 at lunch v Pakistan

Israeli airstrikes kill Gaza head of police, 67 others, Gaza authorities say

‘Poor’ performance: Cabinet assails MoC bodies, trade missions

PM sees more room for policy rate cut

Iran, Pakistan agree to extend electricity sale agreement

Read more stories