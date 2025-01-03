Hyundai Motor, Kia Motor see 2025 sales inch up after missing 2024 targets

SEOUL: South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Corp aim to grow their combined global sales by 2% in 2025, after reporting falls in 2024 sales and missing their targets.

Kia sees near-term market challenges but sticks to 1.6mn annual EV sales target by 2030

The automakers, which together rank third in global vehicle sales, sold 7.23 million vehicles in 2024, slipping from 2023 and falling short of their targets, as solid US sales were offset by sluggish demand in Europe and its home market.