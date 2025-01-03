Punjab govt launches solarization plan

LAHORE: On the direction of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, “Chief Minister Punjab Solarization for Agricultural Tube Wells Programme” has been launched.

The date for submitting applications for solarisation of agricultural tube wells has been extended. 8,000 agricultural tube wells will be converted to solar energy in Punjab.

The Punjab government will provide a subsidy worth Rs 9 billion for the solarisation of agricultural tube wells. A subsidy amounting to Rs 0.5 million for up to 10 kW, Rs 750,000 for up to 15 kW and Rs one million for up to 20 kW will be provided for solarisation of agricultural tube wells.

The owners bearing at least one acre of agricultural land can apply for tube well solarisation. The farmers can apply for tube well solarisation online at cmstp.punjab.gov. pk. The application form for agricultural tube well solarisation can be downloaded from www.agripunjab.gov. pk.

