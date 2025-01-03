Balighur Rehman meets LCCI office-bearers

LAHORE: Former Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman Thursday visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and have a detailed discussion with LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry on the nation’s economic growth, trade, and political stability.

Former Governor Punjab said that the role of business community is crucial in the economic development of Pakistan. He appreciated ongoing efforts of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for economic uplift of the country.

On the occasion, LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry informed the former Governor about the efforts being made by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the cause of trade, industry and the economy. They gave a detailed briefing to the Muhammad Blaigh ur Rehman about the LCCI upcoming Lahore Shopping Festival being held from January 31st to 2 February.

Former Governor Punjab commended LCCI for its ongoing efforts to enhance trade and industrial progress. He said that political stability is fundamental for economic advancement, stressing the importance of a stable environment to attract investment and support long-term growth.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad thanked the former Governor for his visit and underscored the need for increased collaboration between the government and the private sector. He said that LCCI is committed to advocate for policies that bolster the business community and drive economic growth. It is vital that political and economic stability work hand in hand to ensure Pakistan’s prosperity.

