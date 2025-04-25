Mysterious fire in Karachi’s Korangi Creek extinguishes itself again

A mysterious fire that erupted in March near an oil refinery in Karachi’s Korangi Creek area extinguished by itself again last night, TPL Properties shared this in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

The blaze flared up on March 29 during drilling.

“In continuation of our previous updates regarding the fire incident at Korangi Creek, TPL is pleased to confirm that the fire that broke out at Korangi Creek on the evening of March 28, 2025, once again extinguished naturally late last night,” the notice read.

This marks the second time within the past 10 days that the fire extinguished on its own.

“This appears to be in line with the projected 2–3 week timeline shared by industry experts and as per TPL’s own internal assessment.”

The fire extinguished by itself on April 15, but the authorities later reignited it to “prevent gas leak hazards”.

“The fire extinguished itself last night [April 15] but the gas was still leaking, which could cause health and safety hazards to the people in nearby areas,” Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassaan Khan told Business Recorder then.

“After examination, authorities decided to reignite the fire in a controlled manner,” he added.

TPL’s Friday notice further said that following the formation of a technical committee on April 8, 2025 by the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), the American firm Cudd Well was engaged by the committee to provide technical evaluation and advise on containment strategies.

“The fire’s decline in intensity and eventual extinguishment is primarily attributed to it being a small pocket of gas.

“Nonetheless, the expert committee and TPL continue to monitor the area closely for any signs of residual gas leakage. The next course of action will be determined in alignment with the ongoing evaluations by the Government-appointed technical committee,” the notice read.