AIRLINK 165.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-1.82%)
BOP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
CPHL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.6%)
FCCL 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.57%)
FFL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.97%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
HUBC 137.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.42%)
KOSM 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
MLCF 64.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
OGDC 209.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-1.16%)
PACE 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.92%)
PAEL 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.71%)
PIAHCLA 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
POWER 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.56%)
PPL 165.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.72%)
PRL 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.26%)
PTC 21.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.13%)
SSGC 40.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.88%)
SYM 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.89%)
TPLP 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.99%)
TRG 64.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
WAVESAPP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 12,220 Decreased By -35.3 (-0.29%)
BR30 36,422 Decreased By -301.2 (-0.82%)
KSE100 114,827 Decreased By -193 (-0.17%)
KSE30 35,281 Decreased By -47.2 (-0.13%)
Apr 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mysterious fire in Karachi’s Korangi Creek extinguishes itself again

BR Web Desk Published 25 Apr, 2025 11:03am

A mysterious fire that erupted in March near an oil refinery in Karachi’s Korangi Creek area extinguished by itself again last night, TPL Properties shared this in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

The blaze flared up on March 29 during drilling.

“In continuation of our previous updates regarding the fire incident at Korangi Creek, TPL is pleased to confirm that the fire that broke out at Korangi Creek on the evening of March 28, 2025, once again extinguished naturally late last night,” the notice read.

This marks the second time within the past 10 days that the fire extinguished on its own.

“This appears to be in line with the projected 2–3 week timeline shared by industry experts and as per TPL’s own internal assessment.”

The fire extinguished by itself on April 15, but the authorities later reignited it to “prevent gas leak hazards”.

“The fire extinguished itself last night [April 15] but the gas was still leaking, which could cause health and safety hazards to the people in nearby areas,” Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassaan Khan told Business Recorder then.

“After examination, authorities decided to reignite the fire in a controlled manner,” he added.

TPL’s Friday notice further said that following the formation of a technical committee on April 8, 2025 by the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), the American firm Cudd Well was engaged by the committee to provide technical evaluation and advise on containment strategies.

“The fire’s decline in intensity and eventual extinguishment is primarily attributed to it being a small pocket of gas.

“Nonetheless, the expert committee and TPL continue to monitor the area closely for any signs of residual gas leakage. The next course of action will be determined in alignment with the ongoing evaluations by the Government-appointed technical committee,” the notice read.

Pakistan Stock Exchange tpl properties Korangi Creek fire Karachi’s Korangi Creek fire Mysterious fire in Karachi

Comments

200 characters

Mysterious fire in Karachi’s Korangi Creek extinguishes itself again

China, KSA, UAE briefed about economy

US condemns attack in Pahalgam, says not taking a position on IIOJK

Gradual recovery likely in LSM sector, says FD

Pakistan official says overnight exchange of fire at border with India

Pakistan’s bonds dive as tensions rise with India

Oil prices set for weekly loss on potential for more global supply

Pakistan asks India to present evidence

Pakistan closes airspace, suspends trade with India

Economic growth hinges on structural reforms: SBP

Read more stories