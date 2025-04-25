KSE-100 sees selling pressure after positive start

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index swayed in both directions during intra-day trading on Friday.

The KSE-100 started the session positive, gaining over 800 points in the initial hours of trading, followed by selling that pushed the index back to the negative territory.

At 12:15pm, the KSE-100 was hovering at 114,796.33, down by 223.48 points or 0.19%.

On Thursday, the PSX witnessed strong selling pressure, with the KSE-100 Index losing over 2,200 points.

Asian stock markets headed for a second straight week of gains on Friday and the dollar for its first weekly rise in more than a month as investors have welcomed an apparent softening of the White House stance on China, despite no signal of detente.

U.S. tech giant and Google parent Alphabet also beat profit expectations and reaffirmed AI spending targets, pushing its shares up nearly 5% in after-hours trade and pulling along peers and S&P 500 futures , which rose 0.5%.

Overnight on Wall Street investors had shrugged off a mixed bag of corporate results and the S&P 500 rose 2%.

The dollar, which has taken a beating through a volatile few weeks of tariff announcements, reversals and a flight out of U.S. assets has seemed to steady around $1.1350 per euro at 143 Japanese yen , with dollar selling abating in Asia on Friday.

