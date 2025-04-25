AIRLINK 166.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.19%)
BOP 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
CPHL 88.60 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
FCCL 44.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.36%)
FFL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
FLYNG 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.29%)
HUBC 137.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
KOSM 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
MLCF 66.91 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.27%)
OGDC 210.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.72%)
PACE 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.14%)
PAEL 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.93%)
PIAHCLA 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.3%)
POWER 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.25%)
PPL 163.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.5%)
PRL 29.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-3.82%)
PTC 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.94%)
SEARL 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.74%)
SSGC 40.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.73%)
SYM 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.25%)
TPLP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.67%)
TRG 64.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 12,291 Increased By 35.7 (0.29%)
BR30 36,646 Decreased By -77.1 (-0.21%)
KSE100 114,960 Decreased By -59.8 (-0.05%)
KSE30 35,386 Increased By 57.5 (0.16%)
Apr 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian stocks retreat as Kashmir attack fuels geopolitical concerns

Reuters Published April 25, 2025 Updated April 25, 2025 02:19pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes reversed early gains on Friday, weighed down by broad-based sector losses and geopolitical jitters after an attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s (IIOJK) Pahalgam raised tensions with Pakistan.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.73% at 24,069.2 and the BSE Sensex lost 0.67% to 79,299.65 as of 9:57 a.m. IST.

Both the benchmarks rose about 0.4% each in early trade before swinging to losses. All the 13 major sectors declined.

The broader, more domestically-focussed small-caps and mid-caps lost 2.6% and 2%, respectively.

Both benchmarks snapped a seven-session winning streak on Thursday as investors turned risk-averse after an attack on tourists in Kashmir killed 26 men and heightened geopolitical tensions.

“With the peak quarterly results season kicking in, we expect the momentum in markets to rotate across sectors, keeping traders and investors actively engaged,” said Abhilash Pagaria, head of Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research.

However, signs of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after this week’s Pahalgam attack which killed 26 civilians, could cap market gains and keep investors on edge, analysts said, noting India’s move to downgrade diplomatic ties and suspend the Indus water treaty.

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries gained 1.5% while car maker Maruti Suzuki added 1% ahead of reporting their March quarter results later in the day.

IT stocks power India’s stocks to their best close of 2025

Private lender Axis Bank lost 3.7% after reporting their quarterly results on Thursday. Morgan Stanley said that Axis Bank could face near-term pressure as the bank indicated that it may take a few quarters for asset quality to improve.

In contrast to domestic equities, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index advanced 1.1%.

Overnight, Wall Street equities rose after Trump said trade talks between the world’s top two economies were underway, pushing back against contradicting Chinese claims.

Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian stocks retreat as Kashmir attack fuels geopolitical concerns

Senate passes resolution saying misadventure by India will be met with swift, decisive response

KSE-100 sees selling pressure after positive start

Intra-day update: Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

HUBCO Green to develop ‘EV charging infrastructure’ at Attock Petroleum locations

India’s Neeraj Chopra rules out Pakistan javelin hero Arshad Nadeem presence in Bengaluru meet

US condemns attack in Pahalgam, says not taking a position on IIOJK

Pakistan official says overnight exchange of fire at border with India

Mysterious fire in Karachi’s Korangi Creek extinguishes itself again

Pakistan’s bonds dive as tensions rise with India

Read more stories