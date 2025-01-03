Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 175,240 tonnes of cargo comprising 85,266 tonnes of import cargo and 89,974 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 85,266 comprised of 50,070 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,888 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,946 tonnes of Chickpeas, 240 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds & 27,122 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 89,974 comprised of 47,343 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 192 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 42,224 tonnes of Clinkers, 215 tonnes of Rice & 7,098 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, Nansha Express, Hong Da Xin 68, Jasmin 2, Lignum Fiber, Cma Cgm Aquila & MT Sargodha berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, Addison, Uog Harriet G, Dimitis Y, Kota Cempaka, Wan Hai 626 & Hong Da Xin 68 sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Rui Ning and Aramon left the on Thursday morning while five more ships, CMA CGM Cendrillon, MSC Positano, Jaru Bhum, F. Line and Ginga Ocelot are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 163,520 tonnes, comprising 130,246 tonnes imports cargo and 33,274 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,127 Containers (3,618 TEUs Imports &1,509 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 17 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Renad, SC Hong Kong and Jaru Bhum & two more ships, Vienna Express and Medrose carrying Gas oil, Chemicals, Container and Coal are expected to take berths at FOTCO, EVTL, QICT and MW-3&4 respectively on Thursday 2nd January, Meanwhile two more container ships, SSL Brahmaputra and MSC Desiree are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Friday 3rd January, 2025.

