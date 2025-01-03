AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
Markets Print 2025-01-03

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 03 Jan, 2025 05:54am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (January 02, 2025).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-1              M.T            Disc           Pakistan National
                  Sargodha       Crude Oil      Ship Corpt         02-01-2025
Op-2              M.T Mardan     Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil      Ship Corpt         31-12-2024
Op-3              Pacific        Disc           Pakistan National
                  Sky            Crude Oil      Ship Corpt         24-12-2024
B-1               Om             Disc           Alphine Marine     30-12-2024
                  Shanghai       Chemical       Services
B-10/B-11         Ksl            Load           Ocean              01-01-2025
                  Hengyang       Clinkers       Services
B-11/B-12         Armonia Gr     Load           Gearbulk           31-12-2024
                                 Clinkers       Shipping
B-13/B-14         Lignum         Disc           Seahawks           01-01-2024
                  Fiber          General Cargo
B-14/B-15         New Born       Disc. Soya     Eastwind           31-12-2024
                                 Bean Seeds     Shipping Co
B-17/B-16         Alamo          Disc           Gulf Terminal      17-12-2024
                                 Chick Peas     Operation
Nmb-1             Habibi         Load Rice      N. S Shipping      26-12-2024
Nmb-1             Shams          Load Rice      N. S Shipping      12-12-2024
Nmb-1             Al Mohsin      Load Rice      N. S Shipping      28-12-2024
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Jasmin 2       Load Rice      Ocean World        01-01-2025
B-24              Cosco          Disc General   Cosco Shipping     01-01-2025
                  Tsihsngdhan    Cargo          Line Pak
B-26/B-27         Oocl Jakarta   Dis/Load       Oocl Pakistan      31-12-2024
                                 Containers
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1            X-Press        Dis/Load       X-Press Feeder
                  Odyssey        Containers     Ship Agency Pak    01-01-2025
Sapt-3/Sapt-2     CmaCgm         Dis/Load       CmaCgm             02-01-2025
                  Aquila         Containers     Pakistan
Sapt-4            Nansha         Dis/Load       Hagpag Lloyd       01-01-2025
                  Express        Containers     Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T Mardan        02-01-2025     Disc. Crude Oil            Pakistan National
                                                                   Ship Corpt
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Silver Entalina   02-01-2025     D/8000 Palm Oil               Alphine Marine
                                                                     Services
Mundra            02-01-2025     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
Express                                                              Pakistan
Ital Universo     02-01-2025     D/L Container               Green Pak Shaeen
Grace Bridge      02-01-2025     D/L Container                      Sea World
Msc Carolina      02-01-2025     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
Orchid            03-01-2025     D/3000 Chemical               Alphine Marine
Kefalonia                                                            Services
Araya Bhum        03-01-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                       Agency
JaruBhum          03-01-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                       Agency
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Addison           02-01-2025     Container Ship                             -
Uog Harriet G     02-01-2025     Tankers                                    -
Dimitis Y         02-01-2025     Container Ship                             -
Kota Cempaka      02-01-2025     Container Ship                             -
Wan Hai 626       02-01-2025     Container Ship                             -
Hong Da Xin 68    02-01-2025     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              F-Line         Rice/          Ocean Service   Dec. 29, 2024
                                 Cement
MW-2              African        Cementl        Crystal Sea     Dec. 29, 2024
                  Bari Bird
MW-4              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              IVS Crimson    Coal           GSA             Jan. 01, 2025
                  Creek
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               St-Nikolai     Palm oil       Alpine          Dec. 31, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Container      GAC             Jan. 01, 2025
                  Positano
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              CMA CGM        Container      CMA CGM         Jan. 01, 2025
                  Cendrillon                    PAK
QICT              Jaru Bhum      Container      United Marine   Jan. 01, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              White Shark    LPG            Ocean Marine    Dec. 28, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Ginga          Chemicals      Alpine          Jan. 01, 2025
                  Ocelot
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Aramon            Mogas          Alpine                         Jan. 02, 2025
Rui Ning-9        Coal           Cowas Jee                               -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
F-Line            Rice/          Ocean Service                  Jan. 02, 2025
                  Cement
CMA CGM
Cendrillon        Container      CMA CGM PAK                             -do-
Jaru Bhum         Container      United Marine                           -do-
MSC Positano      Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
Ginga Ocelot      Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Jaru Bhum         Container      United Marine                  Jan. 02, 2025
Renad             Gas oil        Alpine                                  -do-
SC Hong Kong      Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Spar Vega         Coal           Bur Jojee                 Waiting for Berths
Beauty Jasmine    Coal           GSA                                     -do-
Dolphin-19        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Sea Tiger1        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Tonda             Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Asia Unity        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Nymph Thetis      Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Maritime
Kelly Anne        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
OM Singapore      Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Arinaga           Rice           East Wind                               -do-
African Plover    Rice           Ocean Service                           -do-
Amir Gas          LPG            M International                         -do-
Alaa
(Shift from EVTL) LPG            Merchant Shipp                          -do-
Kosai             Bitumen        Trans Marine                            -do-
Khairpur          Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Medrose           Coal           GSA                           Jan. 2nd, 2025
Vienna
Express           Container      GAC                                     -do-
SSL
Brahmaputra       Container      GAC                           Jan. 3rd, 2025
MSC Desiree       Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
=============================================================================

