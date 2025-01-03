KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (January 02, 2025).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
Op-1 M.T Disc Pakistan National
Sargodha Crude Oil Ship Corpt 02-01-2025
Op-2 M.T Mardan Disc Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt 31-12-2024
Op-3 Pacific Disc Pakistan National
Sky Crude Oil Ship Corpt 24-12-2024
B-1 Om Disc Alphine Marine 30-12-2024
Shanghai Chemical Services
B-10/B-11 Ksl Load Ocean 01-01-2025
Hengyang Clinkers Services
B-11/B-12 Armonia Gr Load Gearbulk 31-12-2024
Clinkers Shipping
B-13/B-14 Lignum Disc Seahawks 01-01-2024
Fiber General Cargo
B-14/B-15 New Born Disc. Soya Eastwind 31-12-2024
Bean Seeds Shipping Co
B-17/B-16 Alamo Disc Gulf Terminal 17-12-2024
Chick Peas Operation
Nmb-1 Habibi Load Rice N. S Shipping 26-12-2024
Nmb-1 Shams Load Rice N. S Shipping 12-12-2024
Nmb-1 Al Mohsin Load Rice N. S Shipping 28-12-2024
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Jasmin 2 Load Rice Ocean World 01-01-2025
B-24 Cosco Disc General Cosco Shipping 01-01-2025
Tsihsngdhan Cargo Line Pak
B-26/B-27 Oocl Jakarta Dis/Load Oocl Pakistan 31-12-2024
Containers
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeder
Odyssey Containers Ship Agency Pak 01-01-2025
Sapt-3/Sapt-2 CmaCgm Dis/Load CmaCgm 02-01-2025
Aquila Containers Pakistan
Sapt-4 Nansha Dis/Load Hagpag Lloyd 01-01-2025
Express Containers Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T Mardan 02-01-2025 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National
Ship Corpt
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Silver Entalina 02-01-2025 D/8000 Palm Oil Alphine Marine
Services
Mundra 02-01-2025 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Express Pakistan
Ital Universo 02-01-2025 D/L Container Green Pak Shaeen
Grace Bridge 02-01-2025 D/L Container Sea World
Msc Carolina 02-01-2025 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan
Orchid 03-01-2025 D/3000 Chemical Alphine Marine
Kefalonia Services
Araya Bhum 03-01-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Agency
JaruBhum 03-01-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Agency
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Addison 02-01-2025 Container Ship -
Uog Harriet G 02-01-2025 Tankers -
Dimitis Y 02-01-2025 Container Ship -
Kota Cempaka 02-01-2025 Container Ship -
Wan Hai 626 02-01-2025 Container Ship -
Hong Da Xin 68 02-01-2025 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 F-Line Rice/ Ocean Service Dec. 29, 2024
Cement
MW-2 African Cementl Crystal Sea Dec. 29, 2024
Bari Bird
MW-4 Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT IVS Crimson Coal GSA Jan. 01, 2025
Creek
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT St-Nikolai Palm oil Alpine Dec. 31, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Container GAC Jan. 01, 2025
Positano
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT CMA CGM Container CMA CGM Jan. 01, 2025
Cendrillon PAK
QICT Jaru Bhum Container United Marine Jan. 01, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC White Shark LPG Ocean Marine Dec. 28, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Ginga Chemicals Alpine Jan. 01, 2025
Ocelot
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Aramon Mogas Alpine Jan. 02, 2025
Rui Ning-9 Coal Cowas Jee -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
F-Line Rice/ Ocean Service Jan. 02, 2025
Cement
CMA CGM
Cendrillon Container CMA CGM PAK -do-
Jaru Bhum Container United Marine -do-
MSC Positano Container MSC PAK -do-
Ginga Ocelot Chemicals Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Jaru Bhum Container United Marine Jan. 02, 2025
Renad Gas oil Alpine -do-
SC Hong Kong Chemicals Alpine -do-
Spar Vega Coal Bur Jojee Waiting for Berths
Beauty Jasmine Coal GSA -do-
Dolphin-19 Palm oil Alpine -do-
Sea Tiger1 Palm oil Alpine -do-
Tonda Palm oil Alpine -do-
Asia Unity Palm oil Alpine -do-
Nymph Thetis Palm oil Alpine -do-
Maritime
Kelly Anne Palm oil Alpine -do-
OM Singapore Palm oil Alpine -do-
Arinaga Rice East Wind -do-
African Plover Rice Ocean Service -do-
Amir Gas LPG M International -do-
Alaa
(Shift from EVTL) LPG Merchant Shipp -do-
Kosai Bitumen Trans Marine -do-
Khairpur Mogas Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Medrose Coal GSA Jan. 2nd, 2025
Vienna
Express Container GAC -do-
SSL
Brahmaputra Container GAC Jan. 3rd, 2025
MSC Desiree Container MSC PAK -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments