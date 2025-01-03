Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (January 02, 2025).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-1 M.T Disc Pakistan National Sargodha Crude Oil Ship Corpt 02-01-2025 Op-2 M.T Mardan Disc Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt 31-12-2024 Op-3 Pacific Disc Pakistan National Sky Crude Oil Ship Corpt 24-12-2024 B-1 Om Disc Alphine Marine 30-12-2024 Shanghai Chemical Services B-10/B-11 Ksl Load Ocean 01-01-2025 Hengyang Clinkers Services B-11/B-12 Armonia Gr Load Gearbulk 31-12-2024 Clinkers Shipping B-13/B-14 Lignum Disc Seahawks 01-01-2024 Fiber General Cargo B-14/B-15 New Born Disc. Soya Eastwind 31-12-2024 Bean Seeds Shipping Co B-17/B-16 Alamo Disc Gulf Terminal 17-12-2024 Chick Peas Operation Nmb-1 Habibi Load Rice N. S Shipping 26-12-2024 Nmb-1 Shams Load Rice N. S Shipping 12-12-2024 Nmb-1 Al Mohsin Load Rice N. S Shipping 28-12-2024 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Jasmin 2 Load Rice Ocean World 01-01-2025 B-24 Cosco Disc General Cosco Shipping 01-01-2025 Tsihsngdhan Cargo Line Pak B-26/B-27 Oocl Jakarta Dis/Load Oocl Pakistan 31-12-2024 Containers ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-1 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeder Odyssey Containers Ship Agency Pak 01-01-2025 Sapt-3/Sapt-2 CmaCgm Dis/Load CmaCgm 02-01-2025 Aquila Containers Pakistan Sapt-4 Nansha Dis/Load Hagpag Lloyd 01-01-2025 Express Containers Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= M.T Mardan 02-01-2025 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National Ship Corpt ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Silver Entalina 02-01-2025 D/8000 Palm Oil Alphine Marine Services Mundra 02-01-2025 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Express Pakistan Ital Universo 02-01-2025 D/L Container Green Pak Shaeen Grace Bridge 02-01-2025 D/L Container Sea World Msc Carolina 02-01-2025 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Orchid 03-01-2025 D/3000 Chemical Alphine Marine Kefalonia Services Araya Bhum 03-01-2025 D/L Container United Marine Agency JaruBhum 03-01-2025 D/L Container United Marine Agency ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Addison 02-01-2025 Container Ship - Uog Harriet G 02-01-2025 Tankers - Dimitis Y 02-01-2025 Container Ship - Kota Cempaka 02-01-2025 Container Ship - Wan Hai 626 02-01-2025 Container Ship - Hong Da Xin 68 02-01-2025 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 F-Line Rice/ Ocean Service Dec. 29, 2024 Cement MW-2 African Cementl Crystal Sea Dec. 29, 2024 Bari Bird MW-4 Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT IVS Crimson Coal GSA Jan. 01, 2025 Creek ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT St-Nikolai Palm oil Alpine Dec. 31, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Container GAC Jan. 01, 2025 Positano ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT CMA CGM Container CMA CGM Jan. 01, 2025 Cendrillon PAK QICT Jaru Bhum Container United Marine Jan. 01, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC White Shark LPG Ocean Marine Dec. 28, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Ginga Chemicals Alpine Jan. 01, 2025 Ocelot ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Aramon Mogas Alpine Jan. 02, 2025 Rui Ning-9 Coal Cowas Jee -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= F-Line Rice/ Ocean Service Jan. 02, 2025 Cement CMA CGM Cendrillon Container CMA CGM PAK -do- Jaru Bhum Container United Marine -do- MSC Positano Container MSC PAK -do- Ginga Ocelot Chemicals Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Jaru Bhum Container United Marine Jan. 02, 2025 Renad Gas oil Alpine -do- SC Hong Kong Chemicals Alpine -do- Spar Vega Coal Bur Jojee Waiting for Berths Beauty Jasmine Coal GSA -do- Dolphin-19 Palm oil Alpine -do- Sea Tiger1 Palm oil Alpine -do- Tonda Palm oil Alpine -do- Asia Unity Palm oil Alpine -do- Nymph Thetis Palm oil Alpine -do- Maritime Kelly Anne Palm oil Alpine -do- OM Singapore Palm oil Alpine -do- Arinaga Rice East Wind -do- African Plover Rice Ocean Service -do- Amir Gas LPG M International -do- Alaa (Shift from EVTL) LPG Merchant Shipp -do- Kosai Bitumen Trans Marine -do- Khairpur Mogas Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Medrose Coal GSA Jan. 2nd, 2025 Vienna Express Container GAC -do- SSL Brahmaputra Container GAC Jan. 3rd, 2025 MSC Desiree Container MSC PAK -do- =============================================================================

