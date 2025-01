JAKARTA: Indonesia’s annual inflation rate in December was 1.57%, barely changed from 1.55% in the previous month, official data showed on Thursday, and close to economists’ estimate of a 1.60% rate in a Reuters poll.

The country’s central bank has targeted inflation in 2024 and 2025 to be within a range of 1.5% to 3.5%.

Statistics Indonesia is due to release core inflation data later on Thursday.